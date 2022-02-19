The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., Gainsberg Law, and Allen & Glassman.

‘Let’s Get Legal’ hosted by Jon Hansen and powered by Illinois State Bar Association:| DCFS and how to find the right lawyer

Host of “Let’s Get Legal” powered by the Illinois State Bar Association, Jon Hansen

Host Jon Hansen is back for Let’s Get Legal to discuss the latest in legal news!

Jon is joined by Attorney Audrey Anderson to discuss what your rights are as a parent if DCFS shows up at your home. Plus, Attorney Anna Krolikowska, the President of the Illinois State Bar Association joins host Jon Hansen to answer all of your questions about how you can find the right lawyer for your needs.

Question of the day:

It changed history, after passing the Senate overwhelmingly 82-13. But, one opposing senator called it ”a step backward” arguing that we shouldn’t have to come to each others’ assistance no matter who is to blame. What was it?

