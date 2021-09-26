Let’s Get Legal hosted by Jon Hansen and powered by Illinois State Bar Association: 9-25-2021

This week for ‘Let’s Get Legal’, host Jon Hansen was joined by four attorneys. Michael G. Miller and James M. McGing, from Lawfirm of Miller and McGing, speak about personal injury law and workers’ compensation. Neal Gainsberg talks about restaurant insurance claims during covid-19. And Michael Leroy talks about ministerial exemptions in the workforce.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, The Devine Law Group, and Gordon Law Group.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
- Click for more information on our sponsors.