‘Let’s Get Legal’ hosted by Jon Hansen and powered by Illinois State Bar Association: 8.28.2021

Let's Get Legal
Posted: / Updated:

Jon Hansen

This week for ‘Let’s Get Legal’, host Jon Hansen was joined by four guests to talk about false advertisement lawsuits, wills and trusts, motorcycle accidents, and the recent Nirvana album cover lawsuit.

Bryan Endres is a professor of Food & Agricultural Law at the University of Illinois. Endres discussed the rising false advertisement lawsuits in the food and beverage industries. Attorney Kevin Camden, from Camden Law, talked about the importance of preparing a will and answered caller questions. Attorney Joseph Bombagetti of Law Tigers discussed the immediate steps you or your family should take if involved in a motorcycle accident. And the Nevermind Nirvana album cover lawsuit with University of Illinois law professor, Paul Heald.

Let's Get Legal
