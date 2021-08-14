Lets Get Legal Hosted by Jon Hansen and powered by Illinois State Bar Association: 8-14-2021

This week for ‘Let’s Get Legal’, host Jon Hansen is joined by Attorney Jeff Kulwin to discuss the legality and the rights around Andrew Cuomo’s legal situation. Bob Boyd and Justin Smith of The Stogsdill Law Firm join the show to discuss why you should get a divorce lawyer if you are in that situation. In the second hour Jim McGing from the law offices of Miller and McGing comes on to talk about his time as a judge and how you become a judge. To close the show Madeline Doubek talks with Jon.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
