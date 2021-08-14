The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, The Devine Law Group, and Gordon Law Group.

Click here for more information about our sponsors.

Lets Get Legal Hosted by Jon Hansen and powered by Illinois State Bar Association: 8-14-2021

Let's Get Legal
Posted: / Updated:

Jon Hansen

This week for ‘Let’s Get Legal’, host Jon Hansen is joined by Attorney Jeff Kulwin to discuss the legality and the rights around Andrew Cuomo’s legal situation. Bob Boyd and Justin Smith of The Stogsdill Law Firm join the show to discuss why you should get a divorce lawyer if you are in that situation. In the second hour Jim McGing from the law offices of Miller and McGing comes on to talk about his time as a judge and how you become a judge. To close the show Madeline Doubek talks with Jon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm LetsGetLegal

Let’s Get Legal powered by Illinois State Bar Association leans on local, prominent Illinois attorneys and experts to broadcast an entertaining and engaging weekly legal radio show. (Click for more.)

- Click for more information on our sponsors.

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories