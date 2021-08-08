The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, and The Devine Law Group.

‘Let’s Get Legal’ hosted by Jon Hansen and powered by Illinois State Bar Association: 8.07.2021

Let's Get Legal
Jon Hansen

This week for ‘Let’s Get Legal’, host Jon Hansen is joined by three guests to talk about defamation on social media, property taxes, and governmental law. Attorney Daliah Saper gave the limitations on what you can say on social media. Property tax attorney Nora Devine, discussed commercial property owners, yearly changes, and upcoming important dates. Attorney Burt Odelson, who specializes in governmental and election law, talked about former Governor Rod Blagojevich and his lawsuit. Plus Jon plays a game with callers and more.

Let's Get Legal
