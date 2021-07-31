‘Let’s Get Legal’ hosted by Jon Hansen and powered by Illinois State Bar Association: 7.31.2021

This week for ‘Let’s Get Legal’, host Jon Hansen is joined by four guests to talk about workers’ compensation, eviction moratoriums, streaming platform lawsuits, and overturned convictions.

Attorney Lou Cairo of GWC Injury lawyers discussed the backlog of cases in Cook County caused by the pandemic. “Blockbuster” Blake talked about Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney Plus. Eviction judge James McClusky gave resources on rental payment programs. Attorney Donald Cameron Clark jr. talked about his book and the overturned conviction case of Tommy Hamilton.