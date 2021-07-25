‘Let’s Get Legal’ hosted by Jon Hansen and powered by Illinois State Bar Association: 7.24.2021

This week for ‘Let’s Get Legal’, Dane Neal, in for host Jon Hansen, is joined by five guests to talk about Property taxes, Family law, the removal of the Columbus Statue in Little Italy, and more.

Attorneys William Stogsdill and Brett T. Williamson of Stogsdill Law Firm discuss the divorce of Chicago Cubs Player, Ben Zobrist. IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy talks about the IRS Child Tax Credit and deductibles. Attorney Pat Walsh talks about employers and schools’ vaccine requirements. Attorney Enrico Mirabella, of Beermann law, talks about the Christopher Columbus Statue that was removed from Little Italy. And Senior Advisor at Energy Workforce & Technology Council, Andy Knapp, talks about cybersecurity.