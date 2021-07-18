‘Let’s Get Legal’ hosted by Jon Hansen and powered by Illinois State Bar Association: 7.17.2021

This week for ‘Let’s Get Legal’, host Jon Hansen is joined by four guests to talk about Personal Injury, Estate Planning, Student Loan Debt, and Wrongful Conviction.

Attorney John Heggie, from Wochner Law Firm, explains the importance of Estate Planning. Attorneys Michael G. Miller and James M. McGing, from Lawfirm of Miller and McGing, speak about personal injury law involving traffic accidents. Attorney Rae Kaplan, of Kaplan Law Firm, focuses on student loan debt and what you should know about student loan forbearance. Professor Laura Nirider, Co-director of the Center on wrongful conviction at Northwestern Law School, talks about the new bill that bans interrogators from lying to minors.