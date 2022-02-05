‘Let’s Get Legal’ hosted by Jon Hansen and powered by Illinois State Bar Association: 2.5.2022

This week on Let’s Get Legal, Host Jon Hansen was joined by Jonathan Merel, who is the founder of the Law Offices of Jonathan Merel PC, to discuss divorce rates in people over the age of 50. Attorney Ellen Hemminger of MKFM Law joins to talk about the former coach of the Miami Dolphins Brian Flores’ class-action lawsuit. And Jon talks about car accidents and other vehicle-related accidents with attorney Jeremy Geller.

