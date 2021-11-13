‘Let’s Get Legal’ hosted by Jon Hansen and powered by Illinois State Bar Association: 11.13.2021

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese princess who gave up the throne to marry her commoner college sweetheart left for New York on Sunday, as the couple pursued happiness as newlyweds and left behind a nation that has criticized their romance.

The departure of Mako Komuro, the former Princess Mako, and Kei Komuro, both 30, as they boarded their plane amid a flurry of camera flashes at Haneda airport in Tokyo was carried live by major Japanese broadcasters.