‘Let’s Get Legal’ hosted by Jon Hansen and powered by Illinois State Bar Association: 11.13.2021

This week on ‘Let’s Get Legal,’ host Jon Hansen talks to Naomi Bensdorf Frisch, a plaintiffs’ employment law attorney and she is also an oboist for the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra and the Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra. Jon also chats with Attorney Audrey Anderson from Anderson Attorneys and Advisors and Attorney Henry Kass, Partner at MKFM Law.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, The Devine Law Group, and Gordon Law Group.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
