‘Let’s Get Legal’ hosted by Jon Hansen and powered by Illinois State Bar Association: 11.06.2021

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — By Jan. 4, new vaccine rules take effect nationwide at companies with 100 employees or more. All employees must be fully vaccinated or get tested weekly.

Unvaccinated employees will have to wear a mask while at work, and employers will have to give paid time off for employees to get vaccinated, as well as sick leave for any side effects from the vaccine that prevent them from working. The new rules will apply to about 84 million workers at medium- and large-sized American businesses.