‘Let’s Get Legal’ hosted by Jon Hansen and powered by Illinois State Bar Association: 10.9.2021

This week on ‘Let’s Get Legal’, Host Jon Hansen was joined by four guests. Topics of discussion were employment legal cases, estate planning, property taxes, and evictions.

Attorney Jeffrey R. Kulwin of Kulwin, Masciopinto & Kulwin L.L.P. spoke about the latest legal cases with Amazon and Tesla. Attorney Nora Devine discussed property taxes and reassessments. Attorney John Heggie talked about the benefits of having a trust instead of a will. And Nicholas Bailey, landlord-tenant lawyer, spoke about the importance of having everything in writing.