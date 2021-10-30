‘Let’s Get Legal’ hosted by Jon Hansen and powered by Illinois State Bar Association: 10.30.2021

This week on ‘Let’s Get Legal,’ host Jon Hansen talks to Attorney George Frederick from MKFM Law to talk about sexual harassment in the workplace. Property tax appeal attorney Fred Agustin of Maurides Law talks to Jon about reassessing properties in Cook County.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, The Devine Law Group, and Gordon Law Group.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
- Click for more information on our sponsors.
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter