‘Let’s Get Legal’ hosted by Jon Hansen and powered by Illinois State Bar Association: 10.3.2021

This week on ‘Let’s Get Legal’ Matt Bubala filled in for host Jon Hansen. Matt spoke to Professor Robin Fretwell Wilson, a family law professor at the University of Illinois, about the Britney Spears conservatorship. Attorney Michael Raff, Director of Tax at Gordon Law Group, joined the show to talk about ways to resolve tax debt. Real Estate Attorney Kevin Camden of Camden Law Office, joined to talk about preparations in a family business. And, Attorney Jeffrey Kulwin spoke about vaccine requirements in the workplace.
