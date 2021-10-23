‘Let’s Get Legal’ hosted by Jon Hansen and powered by Illinois State Bar Association: 10.23.2021

This week on ‘Let’s Get Legal’, Jon Hansen is joined by Attorney Jeffrey Kulwin to talk about the latest workplace news stories. Jon also plays Name that Courtroom Scene with callers.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, The Devine Law Group, and Gordon Law Group.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
- Click for more information on our sponsors.
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter