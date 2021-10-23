‘Let’s Get Legal’ hosted by Jon Hansen and powered by Illinois State Bar Association: 10.23.2021

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP)A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event on an airport runway and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people Saturday, authorities said.

A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were killed in the crash Saturday afternoon at an event called ''Airport Race Wars 2'' at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, police said in a news release. The organized event was attended by thousands and involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash.