‘Let’s Get Legal’ hosted by Jon Hansen and powered by Illinois State Bar Association: 10.17.2021

This week on ‘Let’s Get Legal’ host Jon Hansen talks to Bob Boyd and Justin Smit from The Stogsdill Law Firm to talk about social media and its effect on divorce cases. Professor Robin Fretwell Wilson, Director of the Institute of Government and Public Affairs for the University of Illinois System, joined host Jon Hasen to talk about religious vaccine exemptions. Plus the hardest question we’ve had yet on the show and caller take their guesses.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, The Devine Law Group, and Gordon Law Group.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
