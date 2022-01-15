‘Let’s Get Legal’ hosted by Jon Hansen and powered by Illinois State Bar Association: 01.15.2021

This week on Let’s Get Legal, Host Jon Hansen was joined by Jonathan Merel who is the founder of the Law Offices of Jonathan Merel PC. The two discussed divorce rates and their increase in the pandemic. He was also joined by Austin Berg from the Illinois Policy Institue to talk about speed cameras. Plus Attorney Rae Kaplan, of Kaplan Law Firm, talked about the latest student loan news stories.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., and Gainsberg Law.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
- Click for more information on our sponsors.
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter