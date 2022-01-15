The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., and Gainsberg Law.

Click here for more information about our sponsors.

‘Let’s Get Legal’ hosted by Jon Hansen and powered by Illinois State Bar Association: 01.15.2021

Let's Get Legal
Posted: / Updated:

Jon Hansen

This week on Let’s Get Legal, Host Jon Hansen was joined by Jonathan Merel who is the founder of the Law Offices of Jonathan Merel PC. The two discussed divorce rates and their increase in the pandemic. He was also joined by Austin Berg from the Illinois Policy Institue to talk about speed cameras. Plus Attorney Rae Kaplan, of Kaplan Law Firm, talked about the latest student loan news stories.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm LetsGetLegal

Let’s Get Legal powered by Illinois State Bar Association leans on local, prominent Illinois attorneys and experts to broadcast an entertaining and engaging weekly legal radio show. (Click for more.)

- Click for more information on our sponsors.

Popular