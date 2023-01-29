Segment 1: Patrick Dolan, Employment Lawyer and Partner at Siegel & Dolan, joins Jon Hansen to provide listeners with expert legal wisdom and answer frequent legal questions common in the employment world.

For more information, call (312) 878 3210 or visit www.msiegellaw.com

Segment 2: Honorary Jim McGing, Former Cook County Judge and Partner at Miller & McGing Law, and Brendan O’Leary, Former FBI Public Corruption Supervisor, are on the show to talk about the practices and limitations of various government divisions when investigating public officials who may be engaging in illegal activities.