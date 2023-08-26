Attorney Audrey Anderson from Anderson Attorneys and Advisors joins Jon Hansen to discuss leaving minors at home alone, at what point DCFS gets involved, and if there are babysitter age restrictions. For more information visit, www.andersonaa.com.
Leaving kids home alone and when DCFS gets involved
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 1-3pm