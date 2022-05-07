Jon Hansen is joined by professor Michael Leroy of the University of Illinois College of Law to discuss Roe V. Wade and the leaked draft opinion. Where did our rights evolve from beyond the constitution? Jon and Michael also talk about listener opinions and more.
Law Professor talks Roe V. Wade leaked draft opinion
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., Gainsberg Law, and Allen & Glassman.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 1-3pm