Labor and employment relations professor discusses the MLB lockout resolution

Let's Get Legal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chicago White Sox minor league players put baseballs back in the basket during batting practice at a minor league spring training workout Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Phoenix. Major League Baseball’s acrimonious lockout ended Thursday when a divided players’ association voted to accept management’s offer to salvage a 162-game season that will start April 7. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Host Jon Hansen was joined by professor Michael Leroy of the University of Illinois College of Law. The two discuss the baseball lockout resolution and what issues were resolved. Plus Michael talks about the divide within the union.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., Gainsberg Law, and Allen & Glassman.

Click here for more information about our sponsors.

Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm LetsGetLegal

Let’s Get Legal powered by Illinois State Bar Association leans on local, prominent Illinois attorneys and experts to broadcast an entertaining and engaging weekly legal radio show. (Click for more.)

Popular