Labor and employment relations professor discusses the MLB lockout resolution

Host Jon Hansen was joined by professor Michael Leroy of the University of Illinois College of Law. The two discuss the baseball lockout resolution and what issues were resolved. Plus Michael talks about the divide within the union.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., Gainsberg Law, and Allen & Glassman.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm