Kyle Rittenhouse verdict with criminal defense attorney Audrey Anderson

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Turnout for Brazil’s standardized university admission exam on Sunday appeared to be the lowest in 15 years, in large part reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s education, according to experts.

Just over 3 million students signed up to take the annual exam, down 44% from last year's registration and the lowest since 2006. The grueling 5 1/2-hour test, held over two weekends, is the main admission standard for Brazilian universities.