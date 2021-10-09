“Keep it in writing” Suggestions from landlord-tenant lawyer Nicholas Bailey

Attorney Nicholas Bailey from Joan M. Fenstermaker, joined host Jon Hansen to talk about evictions. Nicholas represents tenants and spoke to Jon about resources, back rent, and the eviction process. For more information, visit https://givemebackmydeposit.com/
