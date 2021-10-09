The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, The Devine Law Group, and Gordon Law Group.

“Keep it in writing” Suggestions from landlord-tenant lawyer Nicholas Bailey

Gary Zaremba checks in with a tenant to discuss building maintenance at one of his at properties, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York. Landlords say they have suffered financially due to various state, local and federal moratoriums in place since last year. “Without rent, we’re out of business,” said Zaremba. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Attorney Nicholas Bailey from Joan M. Fenstermaker, joined host Jon Hansen to talk about evictions. Nicholas represents tenants and spoke to Jon about resources, back rent, and the eviction process. For more information, visit https://givemebackmydeposit.com/

