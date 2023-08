Michael Leonard in studio with Jon Hansen on ‘Let’s Get Legal’ ( WGN Radio | Iridian Fierro)

Attorney Michael Leonard of Leonard Trial Lawyers joins host Jon Hansen to discuss trials that people have been a jury member on. Mike asks the callers about their experiences and answers questions about civil and federal cases.

To find more information about how Attorney Leonard can help you, visit leonardtriallawyers.com or call (312)380-6559