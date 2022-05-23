Jon Hansen is joined by trial attorney Michael Leonard. Plus, Rebecca R. Pallmeyer, Judge of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, joins the show. Judge Pallmeyer answers callers’ questions about the backlog, diversity in the courtroom, and impartial juries.
Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer talks her journey to Chief Judge of the Northern District
by: Iridian Fierro
Host of “Your Money Matters”, Jon Hansen
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., Gainsberg Law, and Allen & Glassman.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 1-3pm