John Nagel, Senior Associate Attorney at Gordon Law Group, joins host Jon Hansen on Let’s Get Legal to discuss small businesses and what is happening with audits. Listen in while John and Jon discuss small businesses and how they have been affected over the last two and a half years. Next, John describes how an audit would work with the Illinois Department of Revenue and explains why an audit would happen. Then, John answers listeners’ questions and offers up his legal expertise.

You can find more information about John Nagel and Gordon Law Offices by visiting gordonlawltd.com