On this airing of Let’s Get Legal, Jon is joined by the attorneys at Theriault Booth. Ryan Theriault, Jeffrey Theriault, and Gregory Booth join Jon Hansen to discuss workers’ compensation law. They discuss employer obligations, medical bills, employee contracts, and traveling employees. For more information, you can reach them at 630-526-4242.
Is the workplace the only place you can claim workers comp?
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Anderson Attorneys & Advisors, Conti & Dolan, Leonard Trial Lawyers, and Theriault Booth.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 1-3pm