Ed Wallace joins Jon Hansen to introduce himself and Wallace Miller. Listen to learn about how Ed Wallace got his start, how Wallace Miller has been helping the ‘little guy’, and what happens behind the scenes of a Mass Tort case.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Anderson Attorneys & Advisors, Conti & Dolan, Leonard Trial Lawyers, Michael W. Kopsick, STG Law, and Theriault Booth.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 1-3pm