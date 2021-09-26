Insurance claims for business income loss during COVID-19

Neal Gainsberg, founder of Gainsberg Law P.C, joined host Jon Hansen to talk about restaurant insurance policies and claims. The two discussed how not all losses are covered, the exclusions and the time frame in which claims can be made.
Let's Get Legal
