California Highway Patrol officer Duane Graham stops a motorist who was suspected of speeding along Interstate 5 freeway Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. The CHP is issuing a lot more tickets to motorists where lanes are wide open during the coronavirus pandemic. From March 19, when the stay-at-home order began, through April 19, officers issued 87% more citations to drivers suspected of speeding in excess of 100 mph. That’s compared to the same period last year. The jump in speeding tickets coincides with a 35% decline in traffic volume. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Audrey Anderson of Anderson Attorneys and Advisors joins Let’s Get Legal to discuss traffic violations. From supervision to how you can end up paying more for disputing the ticket, Audrey and Jon talk about this and more.