Attorney Jonathan Merel from the Law Offices of Jonathan Merel joins Let’s Get Legal this week! Jonathan talks about no-fault divorce and how the court decides who gets what. Plus, how maintenance or spousal support gets determined.
Grounds for divorce with Attorney Jonathan Merel
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Host of “Let’s Get Legal” powered by the Illinois State Bar Association, Jon Hansen
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., Gainsberg Law, and Allen & Glassman.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm