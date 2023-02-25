Attorney Michael Leonard of Leonard Trial Lawyers joins host Jon Hansen to discuss current cases and news stories. Mike covers the Alabama Basketball team case, R. Kelly, and more. Plus, they are joined by the host of the “One Minute Remaining” podcast, Jack Lawrence. The podcast focuses on cases in the United States where Jack speaks with inmates serving lengthy prison sentences for a range of crimes.
Trial Attorney Michael Leonard joins Jon Hansen in studio for “Your Money Matters” (WGN Radio| Iridian Fierro )