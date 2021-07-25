The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, and Anna K Law.

Family Law Attorneys Will Stogsdill and Brett Williamson talk about divorce and how to find the right attorney

Let's Get Legal
(William Stogsdill and Brett T. Williamson with host Dane Neal) In Studio – Iridian Fierro

Dane Neal, in for host Jon Hansen, is joined by Family Law attorney’s Will Stogsdill and Brett Williamson of The Stogsdill Law Firm. They talk about the divorce of Chicago Cubs Player Ben Zobrist and answer questions.

