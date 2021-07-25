Family Law Attorneys Will Stogsdill and Brett Williamson talk about divorce and how to find the right attorney

Dane Neal, in for host Jon Hansen, is joined by Family Law attorney’s Will Stogsdill and Brett Williamson of The Stogsdill Law Firm. They talk about the divorce of Chicago Cubs Player Ben Zobrist and answer questions.
