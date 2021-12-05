The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, The Devine Law Group, and Gordon Law Group.

Expungements explained with attorney Stacey McCullough

Stacy McCullough and Jon Hansen live in studio ( WGN Radio- Iridian Fierro)

Attorney Stacey A. McCullough of MKFM Law joins host Jon Hansen to discuss expungements. Stacy explains the process of expungement and what crimes can qualify in Illinois. Stacey also covers judges, ceiling laws, and the benefits of getting an attorney to help you with expungement.

