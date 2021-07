FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire soon. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

James F. McClusky, eviction judge, joins host Jon Hansen to discuss moratoriums. The judge explains the funding that is available and where tenants can go to receive housing assistance to avoid an eviction.

For more information, you can call DuPage County Intake & Referral (630) 407-6500 or visit https://www.ihda.org/

To find out if you are eligible for free legal help call 855.632.0811 or visit https://evictionhelpillinois.org/