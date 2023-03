Patrick Dolan and Jon Hansen in Studio for Let’s Get Legal

Employment Attorney Patrick Dolan of Conti and Dolan joins Jon Hansen on Let’s Get Legal to answer listener employment questions. Patrick explains short-term disability, public reprimanding, and discrimination in the workplace. Plus, workplace romances and non-compete agreements. If you make less than 75,000 dollars a year in Illinois then a non-compete is not enforceable.

