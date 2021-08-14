Divorce Lawyers Join Lets Get Legal and give you their advice

NEW YORK (AP) — A tour bus bound for Niagara Falls ran off the New York State Thruway and rolled over in central New York, sending more than 50 people to hospitals, state police and a hospital said.

The bus landed on its side in the grass around 12:40 p.m. along the highway's westbound side near Weedsport, a village about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Syracuse.