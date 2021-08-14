The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, The Devine Law Group, and Gordon Law Group.

Click here for more information about our sponsors.

Divorce Lawyers Join Lets Get Legal and give you their advice

Let's Get Legal
Posted: / Updated:

Jon Hansen with divorce lawyers Bob Boyd and Justin Smith of The Stogsdill Law Firm

Divorce Lawyers Bob Boyd and Justin Smith of The Stogsdill Law Firm join Jon Hansen to give their expert insight into when and why you should get a divorce lawyer instead of handling it yourself.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm LetsGetLegal

Let’s Get Legal powered by Illinois State Bar Association leans on local, prominent Illinois attorneys and experts to broadcast an entertaining and engaging weekly legal radio show. (Click for more.)

- Click for more information on our sponsors.

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories