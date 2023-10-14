Juli Gumina from STG Divorce Law joins Jon Hansen on Let’s Get Legal to talk about things divorce. Juli explains if assets are always divided 50/50, what an equitable division of assets means, and answers listener questions. For more information, call 630.665.7676 or visit www.stglawfirm.com.
Divorce and dividing assets with STG Divorce Law
by: Iridian Fierro
Saturdays 1-3pm