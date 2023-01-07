Employment lawyer and partner at Siegel & Dolan, Patrick Dolan, joins Jon Hansen on Let’s Get Legal to discuss non-compete agreements, defamation and more on employment law!
For more information, call (312) 878 3210 or visit www.msiegellaw.com
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Jon Hansen and Patrick Dolan from Siegel and Dolan in Studio
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Employment lawyer and partner at Siegel & Dolan, Patrick Dolan, joins Jon Hansen on Let’s Get Legal to discuss non-compete agreements, defamation and more on employment law!
For more information, call (312) 878 3210 or visit www.msiegellaw.com
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys, Trapp and Gellar, Jonathon Merel, Gainsberg Law, Allen & Glassman, Leonard Trial Lawyers, and Powell & Pisman.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 1-3pm