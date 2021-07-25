Cyber Security: Practice and Prevention with Andy Knapp

Dane Neal, in for host Jon Hansen, is joined by Andy Knapp, Senior Advisor at Energy Workforce & Technology Council, to talk about cybersecurity and partnerships between public and private entities.
Let's Get Legal
