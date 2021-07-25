The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, and Anna K Law.

Cyber Security: Practice and Prevention with Andy Knapp

Let's Get Legal
A man leaves a Murrphy Oil gas station as pumps are seen out of gas, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Kennesaw, Ga. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Dane Neal, in for host Jon Hansen, is joined by Andy Knapp, Senior Advisor at Energy Workforce & Technology Council, to talk about cybersecurity and partnerships between public and private entities.

Let's Get Legal
