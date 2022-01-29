The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., and Gainsberg Law.

Click here for more information about our sponsors.

Could Venmo or Zelle payments become taxable? WGN’s tax man explains

Let's Get Legal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy explains the latest on cash app reporting. Plus, the IRS’ push to online services and the use of facial recognition to check records. To learn more visit www.wgntaxman.com or call 312-664-6649.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm LetsGetLegal

Let’s Get Legal powered by Illinois State Bar Association leans on local, prominent Illinois attorneys and experts to broadcast an entertaining and engaging weekly legal radio show. (Click for more.)

- Click for more information on our sponsors.

Popular