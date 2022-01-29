Could Venmo or Zelle payments become taxable? WGN’s tax man explains

IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy explains the latest on cash app reporting. Plus, the IRS’ push to online services and the use of facial recognition to check records. To learn more visit www.wgntaxman.com or call 312-664-6649.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., and Gainsberg Law.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
- Click for more information on our sponsors.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter