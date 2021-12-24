Consumer laws on gift returning

We all have had to return a present at one time or another. What are the rules and regulations for this? Luckily Jon Hansen is joined by Professor Robert Lawless of the University of Illinois to help us understand what we can do for returns or exchanges this holiday season.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, and Anderson Attorneys and Advisors.
