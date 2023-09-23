Real Estate Attorney and Estate Planner Dave Schlueter with the Law Offices of Dave Schlueter joins Jon Hansen on Let’s Get Legal. The two discuss condominium law and homeowners associations. Plus, Dave answers listener questions. To learn more about what Dave Schlueter can help you with go to schlueterlawoffice.com or call 1-630-285-5300.
Condominium law and how to stay protected as a buyer
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Anderson Attorneys & Advisors, Conti & Dolan, Leonard Trial Lawyers, Michael W. Kopsick, and Theriault Booth.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 1-3pm