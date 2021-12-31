Colorado governor commutes 110-year sentence

Anderson Attorney and Advisors’ Audrey Anderson joins Jon Hansen on Let’s Get Legal to speak on the recent story of Colorado Governor Jared Polis commuting the sentence of truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos sentenced to 110 years in prison for an unintentional interstate wreck killing 4 people back in 2019. They highlight mandatory minimum sentences as well as other issues found in the justice system.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., and Gainsberg Law.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
