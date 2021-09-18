Chicago versus food delivery services

The city of Chicago is suing GrubHub and DoorDash for unfair business practices with restaurants. Host Jon Hansen was joined by the co-owner of Fifty/50 restaurant group Scott Weiner, to talk about the city lawsuit. The two discuss Scott’s experience with the food delivery services, revenue, the Chicago tax, and more.
