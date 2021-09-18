The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, The Devine Law Group, and Gordon Law Group.

Chicago versus food delivery services

FILE – This Feb. 20, 2018, file photo shows the Grubhub app on an iPhone in Chicago. Just Eat Takeaway.com is acquiring Grubhub in a $7.3 billion deal that will create one of the world’s largest restaurant delivery companies. Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway.com and Chicago-based Grubhub announced the merger late Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Earlier in the day Just Eat Takeaway.com confirmed the two companies were in talks. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

The city of Chicago is suing GrubHub and DoorDash for unfair business practices with restaurants. Host Jon Hansen was joined by the co-owner of Fifty/50 restaurant group Scott Weiner, to talk about the city lawsuit. The two discuss Scott’s experience with the food delivery services, revenue, the Chicago tax, and more.

