Labor Law Professor at the University of Illinois Michael LeRoy joins Jon Hansen to talk about everything that’s happening with the UAW strike. The two discuss how the workers are trying to set a standard, complaints to the NLRB (National Labor Relations Board), and the non-union sector.
Can employers fire their workers for going on strike?
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
