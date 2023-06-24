Bob Clifford, founder of Clifford Law office in Chicago, joins Jon Hansen to discuss the waiver that was signed by the passengers of the Titan. Bob talks about possible misrepresentations, NASA and Boeing’s involvement, plus the regulations that will have to be analyzed.
Can billionaire families sue OceanGate after the Titan tragedy?
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
