Britney Spears conservatorship updates with University of Illinois family law professor

Britney Spears supporters gather outside a court hearing concerning the pop singer’s conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Matt Bubala filled in for ‘Let’s get Legal’ host Jon Hansen this week. Matt spoke to Professor Robin Fretwell Wilson, a family law professor at the University of Illinois, about the Britney Spears conservatorship. The pop star has been living under the conservatorship since 2008. Recently, Judge Brenda J. Penny has suspended Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, as the conservator of her estate.

Matt and Robin discussed when a conservatorship is necessary and what people should know when using the legal tactic.