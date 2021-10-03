The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, The Devine Law Group, and Gordon Law Group.

Click here for more information about our sponsors.

Britney Spears conservatorship updates with University of Illinois family law professor

Let's Get Legal
Posted: / Updated:

Britney Spears supporters gather outside a court hearing concerning the pop singer’s conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Matt Bubala filled in for ‘Let’s get Legal’ host Jon Hansen this week. Matt spoke to Professor Robin Fretwell Wilson, a family law professor at the University of Illinois, about the Britney Spears conservatorship. The pop star has been living under the conservatorship since 2008. Recently, Judge Brenda J. Penny has suspended Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, as the conservator of her estate.

Matt and Robin discussed when a conservatorship is necessary and what people should know when using the legal tactic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm LetsGetLegal

Let’s Get Legal powered by Illinois State Bar Association leans on local, prominent Illinois attorneys and experts to broadcast an entertaining and engaging weekly legal radio show. (Click for more.)

- Click for more information on our sponsors.

Popular