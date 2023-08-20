Attorney Kerry Peck joins Jon Hansen on Let’s Get Legal to discuss the trending story of Michael Oher, whose story was the inspiration for the movie The Blind Side, and the family guardianship and conservatorship issue.
Breaking down “The Blind Side” lawsuit and Michael Oher’s conservatorship
by: Iridian Fierro
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 1-3pm