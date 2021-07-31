The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, and Anna K Law.

Click here for more information about our sponsors.

‘Blockbuster’ Blake on streaming platforms getting sued

Let's Get Legal
Posted: / Updated:

An introductory page on the Disney Plus website is displayed on a computer screen in Walpole, Mass., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Disney Plus says it hit more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day of launch, far exceeding expectations. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

“Blockbuster” Blake Stubbs calls in to discuss Scarlett Johansson suing Disney Plus. Host Jon Hansen and Blake also talk about Gerard Butler suing for his movie Olympus Has Fallen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm LetsGetLegal

Let’s Get Legal powered by Illinois State Bar Association leans on local, prominent Illinois attorneys and experts to broadcast an entertaining and engaging weekly legal radio show. (Click for more.)

- Click for more information on our sponsors.

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories