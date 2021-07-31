‘Blockbuster’ Blake on streaming platforms getting sued

“Blockbuster” Blake Stubbs calls in to discuss Scarlett Johansson suing Disney Plus. Host Jon Hansen and Blake also talk about Gerard Butler suing for his movie Olympus Has Fallen.
Let's Get Legal
